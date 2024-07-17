Bangor approves dormitory housing aimed at new workforce entrants

The city of Bangor has approved a 55-unit dormitory intended for those entering the regional workforce.

The development would offer single-occupancy rooms with shared kitchen, bathroom and common spaces.

Just more than a dozen units would be set aside for tenants who need a room for less than a month. Under relatively new city regulations, the developer would need to secure short-term rental licenses for those rooms, Bangor officials said Tuesday.

Sean Thies, a consultant for the project, said the rooms are designed for workers just getting their start or moving into to the area.

"It's meant for, whether it's transient workers, whether they're traveling nurses... contractors," he said Tuesday night before the Bangor planning board. "We've just had a presentation on high rents and things like that. So people who [are] trying to work their way up to afford a more traditional type apartment or home."

The city of Bangor is conducting a new housing needs assessment. Initial data show that the city lacks about 1,900 rental units for those earning $35,000 a year or less.