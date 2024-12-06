Maine Connectivity Authority awarded $5.7 million

The Maine Connectivity Authority has been awarded more than $5.7 million for the nationwide "Internet for All" initiative created under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Alan Davidson is the assistant secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information. He said in the modern day, the internet is a key piece of infrastructure for Americans.

"This is really our generation's big infrastructure moment," Davidson said. "This is our chance to connect everybody in the country, everybody in Maine, with the tools that they need to thrive in the modern digital economy."

Andrew Butcher, president of the Maine Connectivity Authority, said the funding will support a range of programs.

"It directly drives our economic, our education, our health outcomes, and it allows for us to initiate a new grant program, the digital Opportunity Network program, which will support a network of key partners to enable digital inclusion programs and initiatives for those most impacted by the digital divide," Butcher said.

The connectivity authority will use the funds to roll out its digital equity plan, which includes digital skills building, internet safety education and a statewide device donation and refurbishment campaign.