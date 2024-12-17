© 2024 Maine Public

Maine delegation urges IRS to reconsider Bangor Tax Assistance Center closure

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published December 17, 2024 at 5:04 PM EST
The Margaret Chase Smith Federal Building in Bangor.
Nick Sambides Jr.
/
Bangor Daily News file
The Margaret Chase Smith Federal Building in Bangor.

Members of Maine's Congressional Delegation are pushing the IRS to reconsider closing its Tax Assistance Center in Bangor.

With the Presque Isle center already closed, the loss of Bangor would force northern Maine residents to travel to Augusta or South Portland for in-person tax assistance.

In a letter to the IRS, U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and U.S. Rep. Jared Golden said the Bangor location is already a long distance for many residents, but travel further south to Augusta adds nearly 150 miles to the trip.

They said the Bangor closure would create significant hardship for residents who lack internet access and rely on in-person tax assistance.

They want more information from the IRS on its plans to provide service to rural Mainers with limited or no broadband access, and on whether affected households will be eligible for an extension on their tax filings.
