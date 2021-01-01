The 17th edition of the Camden International Film Festival promises to be their most unique, intimate, and accessible festival to date! This year's CIFF will offer an array of options enabling participants to choose their own adventure. In person from September 16 to19 throughout venues in Camden, Rockport, and Rockland, the festival runs virtually from September 16 to 26.

CIFF’s Opening Weekend will take place from September 16 to 19 and will include in-person screenings at four venues, including their newly built drive-in, and a pop-up cinema lounge at the largest boat storage facility in Maine, located at the edge of the Atlantic. Filmmakers will be in attendance and 50+ filmmaker fellows will be on the ground for the fest making it one of the most paramount documentary gatherings since the start of the pandemic. The Festival’s virtual element allows audiences the opportunity to screen their slate of feature and short films from the comfort of their own home (or screen) at any time.

"Much like our festival this year, our 2021 slate celebrates documentary as a reimagining of the ways we engage with stories from both near and far," says Ben Fowlie, Executive and Artistic Director of the Points North Institute, and Founder of the Camden International Film Festival. "As programmers, we have been transformed by these films. And in a moment when we are all feeling the forced distance between us, we are grateful to the filmmakers who have made these works of art, and shared these stories with us. Cinema is a beacon, and there is no question that the near seventy films that will be presented both in person and online at CIFF are, all in their own way, a light in the dark."

Maine Public is very pleased to be a media sponsor of this years CIFF.

Go to camdenfilmfest.org to learn more about the films being shown and to order your tickets.