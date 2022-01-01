Canine Soldiers: The Militarization of Love

Explore the intimate bond between military working dogs and their handlers – combat soldiers who make life and death decisions based on the instincts and behavior of the dogs who lead their patrols. In wars where the rules of engagement have shifted from traditional combat to the unforeseen and the invisible, these highly trained dogs are saving soldiers’ lives and giving them comfort, hope and protection.

Produced, written & directed by Nancy Schiesari and co-produced by Kristina Mann & presented by KLRU.