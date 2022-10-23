Capital Campaign Officer

Maine Public is seeking full-time fundraisers to join our Leadership Giving team in support of one of the largest, most dynamic and visible non-college or university fundraising campaigns in Maine. In support of philanthropic giving, Capital Campaign Officers are responsible for identifying, cultivating, soliciting, and stewarding a portfolio of current and potential donors capable of making leadership or planned gifts supporting Maine Public’s annual, strategic giving and campaign initiatives. Capital Campaign Officers develop and implement strategic plans aimed at maximizing support of Maine Public by working with colleagues in Leadership Giving. Through personal contacts, phone calls, e-mail, and letter correspondence, these roles maintain excellent donor relations with an active pipeline of donors and prospects.

Maine Public is looking for a fundraiser with the heart of an entrepreneur who will be excited to engage and solicit 4,600 prospects who are currently giving to Maine Public but have the capacity to make a six-figure gift. The successful candidate must thrive in a professional and dynamic environment, work well both in a team environment and independently, and demonstrate dependability and a love of public broadcasting.

Job Requirements: Bachelor’s degree required; three to five years’ experience in successful non-profit fundraising or commensurate experience building external relationships required. Excellent written and verbal communication skills are critical. Knowledge of Maine and national funders, including funders with a particular interest in public broadcasting is preferred. A valid driver’s license and regular travel is required. Hours vary as necessary for special events and fundraising activities; will include evenings and weekends.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.

Apply for this position online with resume and cover letter:

https://www.applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp/

by Sunday, October 23, 2022

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

Maine Public Broadcasting is a state-wide independent public media resource, including PBS, NPR, BBC, and others, with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and Web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public. The majority of these services are available to everyone at no charge. Hundreds of thousands of people find value in Maine Public’s services every day.

It is the policy of Maine Public to provide equal employment opportunity for all persons and not to discriminate in employment due to race, religion, national origin or ancestry, gender, physical or mental disability, sexual orientation, age, military status or military service record, genetic information, or any other basis which may be protected by law. Maine Public is committed to the full inclusion of all qualified individuals. As part of this commitment, Maine Public will ensure that persons with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodations. If a reasonable accommodation is needed to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and/or to receive other benefits and privileges of employment, please contact the Human Resources Department: apply@mainepublic.org, 1-800-884-1717.

-Equal Opportunity Employer-