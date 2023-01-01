CCI @ 50: The Climate Change Institute at the University of Maine Marks 50 Years of Exploration and Discovery
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., April 20 at 9:00 pm
Sat., April 22 at 2:00 pm
Thur., April 20 at 9:00 pm
Sat., April 22 at 2:00 pm
As the Climate Change Institute marks its 50th anniversary, we take a look back at the discoveries and explorations that have taken place during that time and look ahead to what might be next for Maine and the planet.
Produced by the University of Maine.
Learn more at climatechange.umaine.edu.