© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Maine Public Film Series

CCI @ 50: The Climate Change Institute at the University of Maine Marks 50 Years of Exploration and Discovery

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., April 20 at 9:00 pm
Sat., April 22 at 2:00 pm
50th Anniversary logo for the Climate Change Institute

As the Climate Change Institute marks its 50th anniversary, we take a look back at the discoveries and explorations that have taken place during that time and look ahead to what might be next for Maine and the planet.

Produced by the University of Maine.

Learn more at climatechange.umaine.edu.