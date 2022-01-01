Childsplay: A Story of Fiddles, Fiddlers and a Fiddlemaker

A concert special featuring the fiddle choir Childsplay. The program showcases the group's passion, authenticity and artistry, and affirms the thriving popularity of traditional music, song, and dance in North America. Known for their unique, collective sound and Bob Childs-crafted violins and violas, Childsplay's appeal lies not only in the skill of the musicians but in the warm familiar timbre of the instruments they play — a quality similar to a family that sings together. Their captivating and entertaining fiddling has become a jewel in the crown of American music. The featured performers include: Bonnie Berwick (Boston Symphony Orchestra), Katie McNally (New England Scottish Fiddle Champion), Hanneke Cassel (U.S. National Scottish Fiddle Champion), Sheila Falls (three-time North American Irish Fiddle Champion), violinist and vocalist Lissa Schneckenburger, Bob Childs and step dancer Nic Gareiss. An all-star band — including a harpist, a virtuosic Irish flute player, and a driving rhythm section of guitar, banjo, bass and cellos — supports the 12 virtuoso fiddlers on stage.