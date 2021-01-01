Chrome Issue and Live Streaming Workaround

Due to a bug in newer versions of Chrome, some users have reported issues when listening to our live streams. The introduction audio "Live streaming from Maine Public..." plays, but then stops. Nothing else plays.

The Workaround

Press the Play (triangle button) button, let the introduction play. Reload the page. Press play again. All of the streams will play.

If you don't reload the page, the intro audio will play again. We are working to get this issue resolved as soon as possible, but this workaround has worked for all users having issues.

Please Contact Us with any issues/questions.

Updated 26-Nov-2018, 1:13 PM EDT