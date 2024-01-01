© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Chummy Rich: Maine Boat Builder

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., October 17 at 9:30 pm
Fri., October 18 at 1:30 am
Sat., October 19 at 2:30 pm
Home video jacket image for Chummy Rich: Maine Boat Builder

Chummy Rich is a fifth generation boat builder from Bernard, Maine. Like his forebears going back to the 1800s, he is a master of the craft of building wooden boats. In this thirty minute film, Chummy, with his one of a kind Downeast narrative, takes us from lofting to launching as he and his crew from Bass Harbor Boat build the 28 foot wooden cabin cruiser Andromeda. The film was written by Gunner Hansen, with the music scored by Bob Bowman. Narration by Joe Marshall. It was filmed, produced and edited by Dobbs Productions with support from the Tremont Historical Society.