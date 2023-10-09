Maine Public is excited to be a Media Sponsor of the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine’s newest exhibit, Ckuwaponahkiyik Atkuhkakonol: Wabanaki Storytelling Through Art and Traditions.

Exhibiting institutions in the state of Maine have been sharing and exploring the physical, linguistic, and cultural landscape of this state for decades and, more recently, have been seeking to highlight the stories that have traditionally been excluded. In an effort to tell a more complete story of this place, CMTM has been working with Wabanaki partners to fulfill a need to create a space for children and families to learn about the rich cultural and artistic Indigenous traditions of Maine’s landscape.

This new outdoor exhibit celebrates and highlights Wabanaki storytelling and art traditions that have been part of the cultural landscape that we currently call Maine for over 12,000 years. CMTM worked with four Wabanaki artists to build this space in a way that tells a fuller story of Wabanaki expressions of art and connections to the lands and waters of this region.

EXHIBIT OPENING EVENT

On Monday, October 9, 2023, Indigenous People’s Day, the Children’s Museum & Theatre of Maine will open Ckuwaponahkiyik Atkuhkakonol: Wabanaki Storytelling Through Art and Traditions to the public. The museum will be open from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm and as part of the festivities, CMTM will host a performance from The Burnurwurbskek Singers. This powwow drum group from Penobscot Nation has been making music for nearly 25 years. They perform traditional northeast woodland songs that date back to time immemorial, as well as more contemporary, intertribal songs. The performance will start at 10 am (weather permitting) and they will be sharing songs on the front Gather Lawn of the museum.

