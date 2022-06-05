Classical Music Host and Producer

Working with our Director of Classical Music, the Host and Producer will bring an engaging and personable hosting style to the airwaves, sharing the best that classical music has to offer to satisfy both the seasoned classical music connoisseur and the new listener to classical music. Our hosts keep our loyal listeners aware of the exciting cultural events happening around Maine! When not on the air, duties include participation in organizational events, occasional fundraising, representing Maine Public Classical at concerts and events around the state, and working to maintain and digitize the classical music library.

This position works on-site in our Portland or Bangor Studios; the general schedule is currently Mondays through Fridays, with occasional nights, weekends, holidays.

Job Requirements: Associate degree required, Bachelor’s degree preferred, or equivalent combination of education and experience. Strong familiarity with all styles and genres of classical music, and solid foreign language pronunciation skills required. Ability to fill a live shift on short notice, flexible schedule required. At least two years’ broadcasting experience, including experience with classical music program announcing/production/hosting required. Efficient broadcast (radio) production capabilities required. Attention to detail and good organizational, communication (including public speaking) and computer skills required. Familiarity with Maine’s fine arts and music performance organizations helpful.

Apply online with a cover letter, resume, and two audio samples; after submission candidates will receive an audition script with instructions and requirements for a third audio sample.

Apply online by Sunday, June 5, 2022:

https://www.applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp/

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

Maine Public is a dynamic nonprofit organization with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and Web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public. The majority of these services are available to everyone at no charge. Hundreds of thousands of people find value in Maine Public’s services every day.

~ Equal Opportunity Employer ~