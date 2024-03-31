Climate & Clean Energy Editor

Our commitment to this editorial priority started with a year-long series covering all sixteen counties in Maine, called Climate Driven. The next step to dig deeper on this important issue, and the Editor will support efforts to advance our reporting and community engagement efforts as they relate to this beat. This is a grant-funded, two-year position with likelihood of renewal.

We seek an Editor who is passionate about diving deep into these issues and eager to collaborate with our talented reporters to deliver high-impact journalism. Working with the Managing Editors, this positions helps to drive ambitious coverage across radio, digital, and other platforms, and should be comfortable working quickly on timely news stories as well as planning long-term reporting projects. The Editor may serve as a general assignment reporter as needed. The ability to react to, produce and post breaking news across the 24-hour news cycle, including evenings, weekends, overnights and early mornings, is a core requirement.

The successful candidate must demonstrate a commitment to the mission-driven values of public broadcasting, bring a deep connection to Maine, and a passion for and understanding of climate and environmental issues. Being an expert on these topics is not required, but a willingness to learn is.

Job Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field preferred, or equivalent combination of education and experience. At least 2 years' experience in journalism, preferably including coverage of clean energy and climate policy. Experience in an editorial capacity in a media organization. Experience in successfully managing content collaborations or working collaboratively within an organization. Excellent verbal and written communication skills required. Radio news production preferred, television experience helpful. Regular travel throughout the state and a valid driver’s license is required.

Hybrid Work Schedule: This position is based in our Lewiston, Maine office, and is eligible for a hybrid/remote work schedule after an orientation and training period. Hybrid work schedules require 2-3 days per week in the office and attendance at on-site meetings.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.

About Maine Public: We are a non-profit, community-supported public media organization and the sole provider of statewide (and beyond!) public broadcasting coverage. As one of only seven statewide PBS/NPR joint licensees in the country, Maine Public operates 14 radio frequencies (with construction permits for seven more!), five free over-the-air television signals, three television translators, and 26 links of microwave to connect it all together. We are also the backbone of Maine’s Emergency Broadcast System. We broadcast a mix of local and national programming, educational programs, news and public affairs shows, documentaries, and arts and cultural programs. With NPR, PBS, and other partners we strive to be the standard bearer for high-integrity journalism and programming.

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

