The next step to dig deeper on this important issue is the establishment of the Climate Reporter beat. The is position will also help advance reporting and community engagement key findings found in other Maine Public projects.

The Climate Reporter recommends and produces climate and other environmental news coverage for radio and multi-media, serves as a general assignment reporter as needed, pitches daily story ideas, develops sources and beats, regularly engages with the public, and must have the ability to react to, produce and post breaking news stories across the 24-hour news cycle, including evenings, overnights and early mornings. This position will help advance the Maine Public News Department’s community engagement efforts, in particular as they relate to this beat. Such efforts could include newsletter creation or participation, participating in or conducting audience listening sessions, developing community engagement strategies with News Department leadership, and advancing best practices in the community engagement area. The Climate Reporter will work closely with a team as well as independently and must demonstrate a love of public broadcasting, a deep connection with Maine, and a passion and understanding of the climate crisis.

Job Requirements : At least 2 years' experience as a journalist, preferably including coverage of the environment and climate policy. Bachelor’s degree in journalism or related field preferred, or equivalent combination of education and experience. Deep familiarity with Maine preferred. Excellent verbal and written communication skills required. Radio news production preferred, television experience helpful but not necessary. Regular travel throughout the state and a valid driver’s license is required.

COVID-19 Impact : This role is based out of our Portland location; however due to the COVID-19 pandemic our team has shifted to a hybrid remote work schedule. Maine Public continues to monitor the COVID-19 crisis and when it is safe to fully make the transition back to our offices, we will do so in compliance with federal and state CDC guidelines and with a specific plan in place that ensures the safety of our staff and guests.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package for employees including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, health/wellness reimbursements, and other supplemental benefits.

Apply online with resume and cover letter by Sunday, March 20, 2022:



https://www.applitrack.com/mainepublic/onlineapp/

Every day Maine Public connects the people of Maine and our region to each other and to the world through the open exchange of information, ideas, and cultural content.

Maine Public is a dynamic nonprofit organization with a broad reach across Maine, into New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and most of New Brunswick, Canada. Through its radio, television, educational, and Web services, Maine Public provides ideas, information and lifelong learning to a diverse public. The majority of these services are available to everyone at no charge. Hundreds of thousands of people find value in Maine Public’s services every day.

