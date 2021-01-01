Coffee with Robert Indiana

This film by Dale Schierholt is an intimate visit with one of America’s foremost artists. Here we will get the rare glimpse inside the home, life and career of the artist who brought us the iconic image LOVE. Throughout, Indiana offers us insight into the motivations of some of his most important works and invites us into his Vinalhaven home, The Star of Hope. These conversations with Indiana, along with photos from the artist’s personal archives and reproductions of his art give the viewer a comprehensive look at a truly fascinating career.