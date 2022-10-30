Collins Center Presents Ensemble 4.1

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor Ensemble 4.1 presented by the Collins Center for the Arts.

Ensemble 4.1, the only piano windtet of its kind, is made up of four wind soloists and one pianist. Ensemble 4.1 creates an intoxicating atmosphere on stage and has received praise from critics worldwide.

Join them on Sunday, October 30 at 3:00 pm at the Minsky Recital Hall as they perform pieces from Rice, Gershwin and Gieseking.

Maine Public Members are eligible for 15% off tickets.

Jörg Schneider, oboe

Alexander Glücksmann, clarinet

Christoph Knitt, bassoon

Sebastian Schindler, horn

Thomas Hoppe, piano

Program:

An American in Paris

N.H. Rice - Quintet in E flat Major, op. 2

Gershwin - An American in Paris

Walter Gieseking - Quintet in B-Major (1919)