Collins Center Presents Ensemble 4.1
Collins Center for the Arts Minsky Recital Hall in Orono
collinscenterforthearts.com
Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor Ensemble 4.1 presented by the Collins Center for the Arts.
Ensemble 4.1, the only piano windtet of its kind, is made up of four wind soloists and one pianist. Ensemble 4.1 creates an intoxicating atmosphere on stage and has received praise from critics worldwide.
Join them on Sunday, October 30 at 3:00 pm at the Minsky Recital Hall as they perform pieces from Rice, Gershwin and Gieseking.
Maine Public Members are eligible for 15% off tickets.
Jörg Schneider, oboe
Alexander Glücksmann, clarinet
Christoph Knitt, bassoon
Sebastian Schindler, horn
Thomas Hoppe, piano
Program:
An American in Paris
N.H. Rice - Quintet in E flat Major, op. 2
Gershwin - An American in Paris
Walter Gieseking - Quintet in B-Major (1919)