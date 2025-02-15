Collins Center for the Arts: Dover String Quartet

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Dover String Quartet presented by the Collins Center for the Arts. The Dover String Quartet’s exciting performances have brought high praise as being one of the greatest string quartets of the last 100 years.

On Sunday, February 15th at 3:00 pm they will perform Montgomery, Dvorak and Tchaikovsky at the Minsky Recital Hall in Orono.

To take advantage of the Maine Public Member discount, please use the code MPR15.

PROGRAM:



Strum – Jessie Montgomery (b. 1981)

– Jessie Montgomery (b. 1981) Quartet No. 1, “Kreutzer Sonata” – Leos Janácek (1854 – 1928)

Quartet No. 12 in F major, Op. 96, “American” – Antonín Dvorák (1841 – 1904)

Intermission

