Collins Center for the Arts: Minetti Quartet with Andreas Klein

April 13, 2025 at 3:00 pm
Minsky Recital Hall
collinscenterforthearts.com
Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Minetti Quartet with Andreas Klein presented by the Collins Center for the Arts. Image features the Minetti Quartet with Andreas Klein during a performance.

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Minetti Quartet with Andreas Klein presented by the Collins Center for the Arts.

The Minetti Quartet is renowned for their performances at chamber music festivals and concert halls around the world. They will join forces with German pianist Andreas Klein for an exceptional concert at the Minskey Recital Hall in Orono on Sunday, April 13 at 3:00 pm.

To take advantage of the Maine Public Member discount, please use the code MPR15.