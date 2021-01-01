Collins Center for the Arts Presents

Christopher O'Riley, Pianist

Sunday, October 23 at 3:00 pm

The Collins Center for the Arts will present acclaimed pianist and host of NPR's From the Top Christopher O'Riley in concert Sunday afternoon, October 23. The concert is the opening performance in this season's Chamber Music series. Maine Public is a sponsor of the Collins Center Chamber Music series, and Maine Public Members are eligible for 10% off tickets.

To take advantage of this special offer, please visit collinscenterforthearts.com and use the SPONSOR code when purchasing tickets. You can also call 800.622.TIXX and identify yourself as an Maine Public Member.

For more information on Christopher O'Riley in concert and the entire 2016/2017 Collins Center for the Arts Chamber Music Series, please visit collinscenterforthearts.com.