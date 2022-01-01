Collins Center for the Arts Presents Masterworks I: Dvořák’s Cello Concerto

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra’s Digital Masterworks I: Dvořák’s Cello Concerto.

Join conductor Lucas Richman and the BSO as they perform Dvořák’s Cello Concerto with guest cellist Ifetayo Ali-Landing. The program also includes works by Galbraith and Bartok all performed at the Minksy Recital Hall on Sunday, October 9 at 3:00 pm.

To take advantage of the Maine Public member discount for in-person tickets, please use the code MPR15.