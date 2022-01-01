Collins Center for the Arts Presents Masterworks I: Dvořák’s Cello Concerto
Sunday, October 9 at 3:00pm
Collins Center for the Arts, Orono
collinscenterforthearts.com
Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Bangor Symphony Orchestra’s Digital Masterworks I: Dvořák’s Cello Concerto.
Join conductor Lucas Richman and the BSO as they perform Dvořák’s Cello Concerto with guest cellist Ifetayo Ali-Landing. The program also includes works by Galbraith and Bartok all performed at the Minksy Recital Hall on Sunday, October 9 at 3:00 pm.
To take advantage of the Maine Public member discount for in-person tickets, please use the code MPR15.
The Program:
Nancy Galbraith | Fantasy for Orchestra
Béla Bartok | Dance Suite
Antonín Dvořák | Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 104, Ifetayo Ali-Landing, cello