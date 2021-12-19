Collins Center For the Arts Presents Rolston String Quartet

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Rolston String Quartet presented by the Collins Center for the Arts.

Join the Rolston String Quartet as they perform pieces by Haydn, Mendelssohn and Frank live at the Hutchins Center on December 19 at 4:00 pm. Maine Public Members are eligible for 15% off tickets.

To take advantage of the Maine Public Member discount, please use the code Classical15 when ordering tickets.

Program:

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in D Major , Op. 33, No. 6

, Op. 33, No. 6 Gabriela Lena Frank: Leyendas

—intermission—

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet in B Minor , Op. 33, No. 1

, Op. 33, No. 1 Felix Mendelssohn: String Quartet in E Minor, Op. 44, No. 2

Rolston String Quartet members:

Luri Lee, Violin

Jason Issokson, Violin

Hezekiah Leung, Viola

Ari Evan, Cello

Check out this video of the Quartet playing Beethoven: