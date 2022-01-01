Collins Center for the Arts Presents Stile Anitco

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of Stile Antico presented by the Collins Center for the Arts.

Join Stile Antico as perform a musical journey echoing the rhythms of church liturgy and the medieval experience of night. They will perform vocal works live on Sunday, April 24 at 3:00 pm at St. John's Episcopal Church in Bangor.

Maine Public Members are eligible for 15% off tickets.

To take advantage of the Maine Public Member discount, please use the code CLASSICAL15 .

A musical journey from evening to sunrise, this programme charts a course from twilight to sunrise, echoing both the rhythms of church liturgy and the medieval experience of night, seductive and unsettling in equal measure.

Program :

Toward the Dawn

EVENING

Twilight gray had in her sober livery all things clad, Milton

Draw on sweet night, John Wilbye

Te lucis ante terminum, Thomas Tallis

Come sable night, John Ward

Vigilate, William Byrd

NIGHTFALL

Through the spaces of the dark, midnight shakes the memory, T.S. Eliot

In manus tuas, John Sheppard

Miserere mei, Gregorio Allegri

INTERVAL

THE SMALL HOURS

Come, Sleep, the certain knot of peace, Sidney

Laboravi in gemitu meo, Philippe Rogier/Thomas Morley

Toutes les nuitz, Orlande de Lassus

Gentle Sleep, Nico Muhly

DAWN

The morning steals upon the night, melting the darkness, Shakespeare

O nata lux, Thomas Tallis

Ecco mormorar l'onde, Claudio Monteverdi

Ave Dei patris filia, John Taverner

