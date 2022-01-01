Collins Center for the Arts Presents Stile Anitco
St. John's Episcopal Church, Bangor
collinscenterforthearts.com
Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of Stile Antico presented by the Collins Center for the Arts.
Join Stile Antico as perform a musical journey echoing the rhythms of church liturgy and the medieval experience of night. They will perform vocal works live on Sunday, April 24 at 3:00 pm at St. John's Episcopal Church in Bangor.
Maine Public Members are eligible for 15% off tickets.
To take advantage of the Maine Public Member discount, please use the code CLASSICAL15.
A musical journey from evening to sunrise, this programme charts a course from twilight to sunrise, echoing both the rhythms of church liturgy and the medieval experience of night, seductive and unsettling in equal measure.
Program:
Toward the Dawn
EVENING
Twilight gray had in her sober livery all things clad, Milton
Draw on sweet night, John Wilbye
Te lucis ante terminum, Thomas Tallis
Come sable night, John Ward
Vigilate, William Byrd
NIGHTFALL
Through the spaces of the dark, midnight shakes the memory, T.S. Eliot
In manus tuas, John Sheppard
Miserere mei, Gregorio Allegri
INTERVAL
THE SMALL HOURS
Come, Sleep, the certain knot of peace, Sidney
Laboravi in gemitu meo, Philippe Rogier/Thomas Morley
Toutes les nuitz, Orlande de Lassus
Gentle Sleep, Nico Muhly
DAWN
The morning steals upon the night, melting the darkness, Shakespeare
O nata lux, Thomas Tallis
Ecco mormorar l'onde, Claudio Monteverdi
Ave Dei patris filia, John Taverner