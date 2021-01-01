Collins Center For the Arts Presents the Ying Quartet

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Ying Quartet presented by the Collins Center for the Arts. Join the Ying Quartet as they combine communicative performances with an imaginative view of chamber music in today’s world. They will perform pieces by, Haydn, Tan Dun and Beethoven live at the Minsky Recital Hall, on October 19th at 3pm. Maine Public Members are eligible for 15% off tickets.

To take advantage of the Maine Public Member discount, please use the code Classical15 when ordering tickets.

Program:

Haydn: Quartet in D major, Op. 50, No. 6

Zhou long: The Old Fisherman

Vivian Fung: Pizzicato for String Quartet

Tan Dun: Selections from Eight Colors

Intermission

Beethoven: Opus 59. No. 2

