Collins Center: Imani Winds

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of Imani Winds presented by the Collins Center for the Arts.

Celebrating over 20 years of music making, Imani Winds has led the evolution of the wind quintet through their dynamic playing, adventurous programming, and imaginative collaborations. The Grammy winning quintet will be performing at the Minsky Recital Hall in Orono on Saturday, March 16 at 3:00 pm.

To take advantage of the Maine Public Member discount, please use the code MPR15.