© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
RADIO SERVICE NOTE: Listeners may experience broadcast issues due to system upgrades.

Collins Center: Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo

April 19, 2024 at 7:30 pm
Minsky Recital Hall
collinscenterforthearts.com
Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Collins Center for the Arts presenting Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo. April 19 at 7:30 pm at the Minsky Recital Hall in Orono.

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Collins Center for the Arts presenting Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo. Zenón, a groundbreaking saxophonist, and Perdomo, a renowned pianist, perform from their Grammy-winning Latin jazz album. This performance will be live at the Minsky Recital Hall in Orono on Friday, April 19 at 7:30 pm.

To take advantage of the Maine Public Member discount, please use the code MPR15.