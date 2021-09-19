Collins Center Presents Zlatomir Fung/Rohan de Silva

Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Collins Center for the Arts Music in Minsky series. Join cellist Zlatomir Fung and pianist Rohan de Silva as they perform pieces by Beethoven, Liszt and Grieg. This concert will be performed live at the Minsky Recital Hall on the University of Maine Campus on September 19 at 3:00 pm. Maine Public Members are eligible for 15% off tickets.

Program:

Beethoven, Variations on ‘Bei Männern, welche Liebe fühlen’, WoO 46

Yuri Shaporin, 5 Pieces for Cello and Piano, op. 25

David Popper, Fantasy on Little Russian Themes

Intermission

Liszt,“Liebestraum” arr. for cello and piano by Mark Skalmer

Edvard Grieg, Cello Sonata in A Minor, op 36