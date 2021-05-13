Upcoming Community Films Airing on Maine Public Television
-
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., May 13 at 10:00 pm
Sat., May 15 at 2:00 pm
For more information about this film visit Crown of Maine Productions
-
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., May 20 at 10:00 pm
Sat., May 22 at 2:00 pm
For more information about this film visit unearthingogawa.com
-
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., May 27 at 10:30 pm
Sat., May 29 at 2:30 pm
-
Maine Public TV Air Time:
Thur., June 3 at 10:00 pm
For more information about this film visit Off the Grid Productions
-
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., June 17 at 10:00 pm
Sat., June 19 at 2:00 pm
For more information about this film visit lifeinsynchro.com
-
Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thur., June 24 at 10:00 pm
Sat., June 26 at 2:00 pm
For more information about this film visit Accompany Video