Enjoy what it is like to cycle in Acadia National Park during all four seasons while exploring various popular cycling loops on the carriage roads of Acadia. Learn the history of the carriage roads to discover how they evolved from equestrian use to be shared with cyclists from all over the world today.

In addition to unearthing history, this film reveals the nooks, crannies and gorgeous vistas not normally seen by visitors to Acadia unless they are avid cyclists willing, in some cases, to ascend mountains to gain rare views. Cycling Acadia provides the opportunity to hear from cyclists on the trails to discover their impressions of the park. And peek into the future of Carriage Road cycling with so many more visitors eager to try it with the advent of electric bikes.

Cycling Acadia begins in early spring and ends as snowflakes descend and Acadia transforms herself into a winter wonderland for cross-country skiers, ice fishermen, and yes, cyclists riding fat bikes. Acadia has become a year round destination for cyclists.

Cycling Acadia — Carriage Road Encounters is produced by Brenda Jepson of Crown of Maine Productions.