An American finds a dead Japanese soldier in a battlefield cave and tries to return the man's diary to his Tokyo family after the war. Decades later, the American's son retraces the footsteps, finds out what happened, and meets the Ogawa clan today. Powerful new details are revealed in Tokyo, Hiroshima, and across the United States. Part history, part travelogue, part memoir, Unearthing Ogawa brings the past alive with surprise twists and unexpected discoveries.