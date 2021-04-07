When You Are Wild: A Day in the Life of J. Willis Pratt

An unlikely friendship between a street musician and a music college student who played in a band together. Four decades later, the lead singer needs the help of his bandmates more than ever.

J. Willis Pratt had been homeless for close to a decade, but never gave up on his dream to be a famous rock star. In the 1980s, he befriended the members of the band Phish who were attending Goddard College in his hometown of Plainfield, VT. This friendship led to the drummer of Phish, John Fishman, to help him with his dream by not only playing drums for him when he could, but also inviting him to open for Phish in Albany in front of 20,000 people.

Willis was never able to catch a break outside of Vermont, but when the word got around that he was diagnosed with cancer and he needed help, his fans and friends came out of the woodwork to support him as he headlined his own benefit show. When You Are Wild is a heart-felt music film that shows a community supporting one of its own when support is most needed.

Produced by Stephen Foster and Megan Thelosen for Hemmings Films LTD.