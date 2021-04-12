A celebration of the relationship between land and home. This film explores what happens over time to our connection to the land we live on that creates the spirit and soul of a place.

Meet ten Maine women who have lived most of their lives on the land. Much of their livelihood has come from the land either by producing a product or building a community. The stories these women share have a common thread in their sense of community and legacy of family traditions of work. Observe their joy and satisfaction that have come from a life lived on and from the land. By looking at the landscapes of others, we can begin to ask questions about where we live and how our space affects us and consequently those around us.

Maine Women: Living on the Land

Maine Women: Living on the Land is produced by Lauren Shaw of Great Pond Productions.