Life in Synchro

A film about the toughest sport you never heard of synchronized skating, and it features Maine’s only synchronized skating team, "The DownEasters." It’s a lighthearted documentary that introduces viewers to a sport with Olympic ambitions and also proves that adventure and passion have no age limit. The film is ultimately a celebration of women, female empowerment, of collective action and existence. At a time when so much may seem wrong in the world, this story shows us something that is perfectly right.

Directed by Angela Pinaglia & produced by Nicole Davies.

lifeinsynchro.com