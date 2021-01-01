The life and music of New Hampshire composer Amy Beach.

She was born on September 5, 1867, in Henniker, New Hampshire. She would become one of the most respected and accomplished American composers of her time. As a pianist, she had her debut at 17 with the Boston Symphony Orchestra performing the Chopin Piano Concerto #1.

Beach began composing when just 4 years old. At age 25 she was commissioned to write a choral piece for the opening of the Women’s Pavilion at the 1893 World’s Colombian Exposition in Chicago. Four years later her Gaelic Symphony was premiered by the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the first symphony composed and published by an American woman. Beach became a national symbol of women’s creative power and was the dean of American women composers.

Produced by John Gfroerer for Accompany Video Productions.