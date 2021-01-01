Welcome to Maine Public’s Dash of Maine Cooking Challenge

Grab your mixing bowls, measuring cups, and spices because we’ve got something very special for all you home cooks out there!

The Maine Bicentennial Community Cookbook has just been published (!) and it is a must have for kitchens across Maine. Inside its pages are recipes and stories centered around Maine’s culinary past, present and future. With Karl Schatz and Margaret Hathaway, the creative team behind the cookbook, we have pulled out six bicentennial recipes that we are certain you’ll want to tackle in your home kitchen. And the reward? Great dishes to wow your family and the chance to win a copy of the cookbook for your very self.

Each week starting on June 28th for six weeks we will post up one bicentennial recipe on this web page. By the Friday at NOON of that same week, you will need to send us a picture of the completed dish at your table. This gives you a whole week to secure the necessary ingredients and make the dish yourself.

You can submit your picture (along with your phone number so we can contact you if you are chosen) to us at FUN@mainepublic.org. We will post many of these entries on here and over social media. We will then randomly pick one winner each week and award them a complimentary copy of the Maine Bicentennial Community Cookbook! You have six chances to win over the course of the cooking challenge!

HUGE THANKS to Southern Maine Community College and the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry for joining us in this culinary challenge and making this cooking series possible.

WEEK ONE DASH OF MAINE COOKING CHALLENGE

Ada Foss Cobb’s Grapenuts Pudding

Submitted by Cindi Cobb Annis from Monson in Piscataquis County

