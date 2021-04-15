© 2021 Maine Public
Courts and Crime

Portland Police Reports Surge In OUI Arrests

Maine Public | By Jennifer Mitchell
Published April 15, 2021 at 3:12 PM EDT

The Portland Police Department is reporting what it calls a "concerning rise" in the number of OUI cases in the city this year.

Since Jan. 1, the department has recorded 84 arrests of drivers operating under the influence, including 19 crashes. The department says the total case count also includes 13 cases involving drugs other than alcohol, ranging from methamphetamines, opioids, Xanax and marijuana to cough medicine.

By comparison, the department recorded 41 OUI arrests during the same period last year, and 49 the year before that.

The department says in a release that it has recently stepped up training to help officers detect cases of impaired driving.

Jennifer Mitchell
Jennifer Mitchell studied Music, English and Anthropology at Oberlin College and Conservatory in Ohio. She has worked as News Director for Peninsula Public Radio in Homer, Alaska, and served as news producer in Bangor for Maine Public Radio in 2004. Most recently, she spent four years working in South Africa as a producer, as well as classical music presenter in Cape Town.
