Suspect Charged In Unsolved 1987 Murder Of Waterville Woman

Police say they have finally charged a suspect in the murder of Janet Brochu, a Waterville woman whose body was found in the Sebasticook River more than 30 years ago.

The alleged killer is 61-year-old Gerald Goodale, formerly of Waterville, who is already serving a sentence at the Maine State Prison for the 1988 murder of Geraldine Finn.

Brochu was just 20 when she went out with friends in Waterville on Christmas eve of 1987. She disappeared that night, and her body was not found for over two months.

Maine State Police say they didn’t have the evidence to present Goodale’s case to a grand jury until recently. The grand jury handed down an indictment on Thursday.

A Maine State Police spokesperson declined to say what evidence led to Goodale's murder charge.

