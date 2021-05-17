Father Arrested After Being Shot By His 2-Year-Old Son In West Bath

The father of a 2-year-old who fired an unsecured handgun injuring both parents last week was arrested in West Bath Monday afternoon.

25-year-old Ian Carr was charged with one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a misdemeanor offense.

The toddler fired a single shot from a 9 millimeter semi-automatic pistol that was left on the nightstand in his parents' bedroom. The bullet struck both parents and the boy suffered a minor face injury from the weapon's recoil. None of their injuries were life-threatening.

“The seriousness of this incident must be underscored. This situation could easily have been fatal. The carelessness is astounding," Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry said in a press release. "However, current law only allows for a misdemeanor offense to be charged. Every owner of any firearm must be responsible for the safe keeping of their weapons when children are present in the home, particularly inquisitive, young children.”

A 3-week-old baby was also present in the room and was uninjured, according to the Sagadahoc County Sheriff's Office.

Carr was released on bail with an arraignment hearing scheduled for August 10. His conditions for bail include no possession of weapons, including firearms and knives. Both of his children are currently in the custody of family members.

