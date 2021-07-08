Maine Expected to Receive $20 Million As Part Of Purdue Lawsuit Resolution

Maine is expected to receive about $20 million as part of a multi-billion dollar resolution of a lawsuit brought by several states against Purdue Pharma.

Attorney General Aaron Frey announced the settlement on Thursday. Maine and several other states sued the opioid manufacturer, as well as the Sackler family, over their role in the opioid crisis.

Frey says that the Sacklers will be expected to pay more than $4 billion as part of the agreement, with Maine receiving about $20 million for "prevention, treatment and recovery efforts."

Purdue will also be required to make public millions of documents from the past two decades, including depositions, family emails and documents detailing the company's marketing tactics to promote opioids.

Frey says the company will be sold or wound down over the next three years, and the Sacklers will be "permanently banned from the opioid business."

More than 500 Maine residents died from drug overdoses last year — a 33% increase from the year before.