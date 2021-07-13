Female Correctional Officer Files Suit Against State Alleging Sex Discrimination

A female correctional officer has filed a lawsuit in federal district court against Maine's Department of Corrections, alleging sex discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.

According to the complaint, Autumn Dinsmore says she endured a hostile work environment while employed at the Maine State Prison from 2017 to 2019 and in her current position at Bolduc Correctional Facility in Warren.

The lawsuit alleges that male correctional officers made inappropriate sexual advances and abusive statements about Dinsmore's sexual orientation. It also alleges that she was more harshly disciplined than her male coworkers for similar incidents.

Dinsmore's civil suit follows an investigation by the Maine Human Rights Commission. In January, it found reasonable grounds to believe the state discriminated against Dinsmore on the basis of sex.

She's seeking monetary damages and an order that the Department of Corrections provide civil rights training.

Maine's Department of Corrections declined comment, but says it's committed to ensuring that all employees are treated appropriately and with respect.

