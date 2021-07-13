© 2021 Maine Public
Courts and Crime

Female Correctional Officer Files Suit Against State Alleging Sex Discrimination

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published July 13, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT

A female correctional officer has filed a lawsuit in federal district court against Maine's Department of Corrections, alleging sex discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.

According to the complaint, Autumn Dinsmore says she endured a hostile work environment while employed at the Maine State Prison from 2017 to 2019 and in her current position at Bolduc Correctional Facility in Warren.

The lawsuit alleges that male correctional officers made inappropriate sexual advances and abusive statements about Dinsmore's sexual orientation. It also alleges that she was more harshly disciplined than her male coworkers for similar incidents.

Dinsmore's civil suit follows an investigation by the Maine Human Rights Commission. In January, it found reasonable grounds to believe the state discriminated against Dinsmore on the basis of sex.

She's seeking monetary damages and an order that the Department of Corrections provide civil rights training.

Maine's Department of Corrections declined comment, but says it's committed to ensuring that all employees are treated appropriately and with respect.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
