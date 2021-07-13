© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Courts and Crime

Maine State Police Find No Evidence Of Racial Profiling By Trooper

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published July 13, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT
john_darcy_cropped.jpg
Maine State Police
/
Trooper John Darcy was the 2019 "Trooper of the Year."

An internal investigation by the Maine State Police has found no evidence of wrongdoing by a trooper accused of racial profiling.

The U.S. Attorney's Office notified the agency in August 2020 about concerning recorded comments Trooper John Darcy made as he prepared to stop a Black motorist on the Maine Turnpike. Nearly 900 counterfeit prescription pills, cocaine, and a loaded firearm were seized from the vehicle, but the U.Ss Attorney dismissed charges after a video of the stop was released publicly.

State Representative Jeff Evangelos made a formal complaint alleging racial profiling, which prompted a review of more than 1,000 traffic stops conducted by Darcy.

State Police Chief John Cote says his agency strictly prohibits bias-based profiling.

Courts and Crime
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight