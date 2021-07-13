Maine State Police Find No Evidence Of Racial Profiling By Trooper

An internal investigation by the Maine State Police has found no evidence of wrongdoing by a trooper accused of racial profiling.

The U.S. Attorney's Office notified the agency in August 2020 about concerning recorded comments Trooper John Darcy made as he prepared to stop a Black motorist on the Maine Turnpike. Nearly 900 counterfeit prescription pills, cocaine, and a loaded firearm were seized from the vehicle, but the U.Ss Attorney dismissed charges after a video of the stop was released publicly.

State Representative Jeff Evangelos made a formal complaint alleging racial profiling, which prompted a review of more than 1,000 traffic stops conducted by Darcy.

State Police Chief John Cote says his agency strictly prohibits bias-based profiling.