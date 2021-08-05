Maine Man Pleads Not Guilty To Capitol Riot Charges

GORHAM, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who faces charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded not guilty.

Thirty-four-year-old Nicholas Hendrix, of Gorham, faces four misdemeanor charges. The Portland Press Herald reports Hendrix pleaded not guilty via videoconference on Monday.

Charges against Hendrix include unlawfully entering the Capitol, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted government building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in the Capitol building, and illegal parading or demonstrating in the Capitol building.