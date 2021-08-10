Police Make Arrest In Decade-Old Portland Killing

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Police in Maine say a man has been arrested in a decade-old killing in Portland.

The warrant stemmed from the 2011 death of 41-year-old Allen MacLean, of South Portland, who was shot and killed in the city.

Police said Monday they recently presented evidence in the case to the Maine attorney general's office and a grand jury.

Police served the arrest warrant Friday to Abdi Awad, who is in custody at Maine State Prison in Warren. They said he will remain in custody until he is arraigned.