Prosecutor Drops Case In Dog Attack That Seriously Injured 71-Year Old Woman

The lead prosecutor for Androscoggin County is dropping the case against a Lewiston man whose pit bull attacked a 71-year-old woman last spring, sending her to the hospital.

District Attorney Andrew Robinson says the goal of a dangerous dog case is to make sure that the dog can't harm another person — but the dog was immediately put down.

And Robinson says the victim is pursuing her own civil case.

"We wanted to make sure that we were not securing funds or taking funds away from what could go towards making the victim whole," he says.

Robinson says the victim's attorney agrees with the decision. The woman was hospitalized for injuries to her face, neck, leg and both arms.

Law enforcement who responded to the scene in April shot the pit bull when it continued to attack despite being stunned by a Taser.

The dog was owned by 35-year old David Davis.