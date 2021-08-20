© 2021 Maine Public
Courts and Crime

Truck Driver Charged With Impaired Driving After Crash Shuts Down I-95 North In Augusta

Maine Public | By Jennifer Mitchell
Published August 20, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT

The driver of a tractor-trailer that crashed Friday morning and impeded traffic for several hours on Interstate 95 in Augusta has been arrested.

In a release, a public safety spokesperson describes an initial cause for the crash as "extreme driver fatigue" and alleges that narcotic evidence was collected from the scene.

Miles McIntyre, 61, of Wildomar, California, was charged with operating under the influence of drugs, driving to endanger, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

This case has been referred to the Kennebec County district attorney’s office.

According to the public safety department, the truck was hauling a load of Pop-Tarts and Cheez-Its north when it left the right side of the road shortly before 8 a.m. Friday at mile 115.

The truck struck a rock ledge and rolled onto its side, partially in the roadway, causing a disruption that lasted about four hours.

The road has since reopened. The driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital.

Jennifer Mitchell
