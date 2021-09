U.S. Marshals arrested a Biddeford man last night who was wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in that city.

Police say 30-year-old Randal Hennessy shot and killed 31-year-old Douglas Michaud on the porch of Michaud's apartment building Tuesday afternoon.

Marshals from Maine's Violent Offender Task Force tracked Hennessy to Durham, New Hampshire, where he was arrested.