header.jpg
Courts and Crime

Federal Court Reverses Course On Evidence In Fatal Crash In Acadia

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published September 16, 2021 at 9:00 AM EDT
ManuboluCrash.jpg
Acadia National Park
/
via BDN
A car rests against trees after it rolled and crashed on the Park Loop Road in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

BOSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has reversed a judge's decision to bar a blood-test from being used as evidence in a crash in which three people were killed in Maine's Acadia National Park.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a park ranger and police acted appropriately in ordering a hospital to draw blood from the the driver, the only survivor of the crash.

Praneeth Manubolu, who's awaiting trial for manslaughter, and his three passengers had spent the evening at a tavern and dance club before the crash on the Park Loop Road early on Aug. 31, 2019.

His attorney said he'll ask the full panel of judges to reconsider

Courts and CrimeAcadia National Park
Associated Press
