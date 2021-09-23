A Jury Found Auburn Man Not Guilty Of Murder In 2019 Walmart Parking Lot Shooting

The Auburn man tried for a fatal shooting in a Walmart parking lot is free after a jury acquitted him on murder and manslaughter charges late Wednesday.

The State alleged that Gage Dalphonse shot Jean Fournier in the back as he ran from Dalphonse's car in 2019. Dalphonse said he fired in self-defense. Defense attorney James Howaniec said his client fired two shots in rapid succession from within the car and had no time to premeditate his actions.

"It all happened in less than a second and to argue that Gage had formed intentional knowing murderous culpable intent in less than a second is really a stretch and fortunately the jury agreed," Howaniec said.

Dalphonse was released Wednesday evening. Assistant District Attorney Kate Bozeman could not be reached for comment.