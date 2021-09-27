An Auburn Officer Fatally Shot An Armed Man Monday Morning, Police Say

The Maine Attorney General's Office is investigating the use of deadly force by an Auburn police officer Monday morning at 10am.

The city's chief of police, Jason Moen, said Sergeant Steven Gosselin was among the officers who responded to reports of a female being held against her will at the Center Street Value Inn.

"Officers investigating the incident had to force their way into the room to find that the occupants had fled out a window. Sergeant Steven Gosselin encountered a male in the parking lot of the Value Inn. While attempting to speak with the male, an armed confrontation occurred after a short foot pursuit," Moen said.

Moen said the male suspect, 36 year old Joseph Arbour of Bucksport, was shot three times and died at the scene.

The Auburn PD is investigating the incident at the Valley Inn as well as the use of deadly force. Gosselin, a 24-year veteran of the department, has been placed on administrative leave.

This is the 7th officer-involved shooting this year in Maine. 2017 had the highest number in recent years, with 11 officer-involved shootings.