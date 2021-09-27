© 2021 Maine Public

Courts and Crime

An Auburn Officer Fatally Shot An Armed Man Monday Morning, Police Say

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published September 27, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT
Updated September 27, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT
Patty Wight
Maine Public
Chief Jason Moen, left, and Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cougle, right, brief the press Monday Sept. 27, 2021 after an officer-involved shooting occurred in Auburn that morning.

The Maine Attorney General's Office is investigating the use of deadly force by an Auburn police officer Monday morning at 10am.

The city's chief of police, Jason Moen, said Sergeant Steven Gosselin was among the officers who responded to reports of a female being held against her will at the Center Street Value Inn.

"Officers investigating the incident had to force their way into the room to find that the occupants had fled out a window. Sergeant Steven Gosselin encountered a male in the parking lot of the Value Inn. While attempting to speak with the male, an armed confrontation occurred after a short foot pursuit," Moen said.

Moen said the male suspect, 36 year old Joseph Arbour of Bucksport, was shot three times and died at the scene.

The Auburn PD is investigating the incident at the Valley Inn as well as the use of deadly force. Gosselin, a 24-year veteran of the department, has been placed on administrative leave.

This is the 7th officer-involved shooting this year in Maine. 2017 had the highest number in recent years, with 11 officer-involved shootings.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
