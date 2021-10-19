© 2021 Maine Public
Courts and Crime

Maddox Williams’ mom pleads not guilty in her son’s killing

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published October 19, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT
In this BDN file photo, Jessica Trefethen made her first appearance before a judge on June 25 at the Waldo Judicial Center in Belfast.

BELFAST, Maine — A woman charged in the fatal beating of her 3-year-old son has pleaded not guilty to murder.

Jessica Trefethen, of Stockton Springs, entered the plea Monday afternoon, about four months after her son, Maddox Williams, arrived at the hospital. The medical examiner said Maddox died from multiple blunt-force injuries including a fractured spine, a brain bleed and ruptured bowel.

Maddox was one of four children who died in June, and his death attracted widespread attention in the state.

