Maine water district officials face theft charges for allegedly selling old lines for scrap

The Maine Rural Water Association has taken over operations of the Anson-Madison Water District following allegations of theft against its superintendent and foreman.

MRWA staff replaced Superintendent Michael Corson, Foreman Mike Jordan and three other personnel on Dec. 14. MRWA Executive Director Kirsten Hebert says her skilled staff are handling repairs, requests and meter readings.

"We need to go back through work orders to be sure they were completed, we are reading meters soon and will be ensuring customer's accounts are up to date. There's more to determine yet," she says. "Many of these individuals are concerned about what's happened at the district and we are telling them their water is safe and their questions and concerns will be responded to."

Corson and Jordan are accused of selling old water lines to scrap metal dealers and keeping the proceeds. The two are charged with Class C felony theft, according to the Morning Sentinel. The investigation by the Somerset County Sheriff and District Attorney is ongoing.

The MWRA says all five staff members will be replaced with new hires in the coming months.